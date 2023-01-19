The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Davis Prime, 38, of Tallahassee. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Franky Valerio Lopez-Lopez, 21, of Riverview. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,500.
• David Weaver, 48, 30200 block of Pine Cone Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Jacqueline Michelle Carr, 46, 1000 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Erin Michelle Muise, 33, 15300 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Samuel Raymond Dembin, 25, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Shama Fatima Sayed, 24, 1000 block of Venture Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Gary Russell Nickerson, 63, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing, and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Randy A. Kastor, 58, first block of Binnacle Road, Placida. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without deadly intent. Bond: none.
• Luis Alonzo Vasquez-Salamanca, 27, of Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jayram Ruiz Roche, 48, of Opa Locka. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Herson Carrero Escalante Celestino, 28, of Miami. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Wilvadoni Wilinus Phadael, 18, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: leaving an accident without presenting ID. Bond: $1,000.
• Juan Francisco-Pascual, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Anthony Vincent Maurer, 23, 9100 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Dereck Loren Humphrey, 33, of Elmira, Fla. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Fares Abixay Matute Antunez, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Angel Gabriel Rojas Felipe, 35, of Palm Springs, Fla. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,000.
• Joshua Hollister Newell, 48, 1100 block of Clark Road, Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $740.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Pedro Thomas Morales, 37, of Orlando. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Courtney Clark, 36, 8200 block of Cascadas Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest as out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Marco Polo Taylor, 71, 2400 block of Sahara Lane, North Port. Charges: three counts each of sexual battery against a minor, molestation of a minor, and exhibition offense against a minor. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Rachel Marie Frink, 42, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Samuel Nicholas Michaud, 23, 6900 block of Bargello Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Matthew Adam Wright, 36, 600 block of South Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Melissa Miles, 45, of Lake Placid. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Deandra' Nytrel Williams, 28, 1500 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.