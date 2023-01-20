The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ru Shui Dan, 51, of Venice. Charge: engaging in prostitution. Bond: none.
• Musa Ali Yadullahi Nangle, 39, of Tampa. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Michael Christopher Miller, 54, 7400 block of Watson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery. Bond: none.
• Yusnier Moreno-Rodriguez, 34, 900 block of Sidney Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Brooklyn Angelique Williamson, 19, 10800 block of Olacid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Ruben Emilio Perez, 28, 200 block of Ilida Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Ryan Dale Pflaum, 46, 200 block of Harwick Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: making a false report, providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation, and perjury. Bond: $7,500.
• Joshua William Harrington, 29, first block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence and trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: none.
• Miguel Guerrero, 40, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Qiangwei Dong, 49, of North Miami. Charge: engaging in prostitution. Bond: none.
• Abdel Ivan Vega Velazquez, 28, of Fort Pierce. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
• Shan Qin, 65, of Flushing, New York. Charges: two counts of engaging in prostitution. Bond: $1,000.
• Peter Anthony Ramos, 45, of Concord, New Hampshire. Charges: two counts of lewd and lascivious battery against a minor. Bond: $1 million.
• Liu Longju, 48, unknown address. Charges: engaging in prostitution and misrepresenting self as licensed masseur. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Kathy Vong Manivong, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, carrying a concealed or unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Tony Thongdeng, 35, of St. Petersburg. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant - homicide, presenting false ID to law enforcement, carrying concealed or unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Eliseo Ruth, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing, resisting officer without violence, presenting false ID to law enforcement, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Joseph Contessa, 76, 5300 block of White Ibis Court, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Morgan Alexis Kandel, 25, 4100 block of Magenta Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• William Edward Jorgensen, 65, 12000 block of South Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
• Samantha Lobsinger, 33, 10200 block of Alexandria Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Karen Louise O'Brien, 61, first block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Leila Lynn Brown, 24, 4900 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Francine Marie Olson, 25, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Randy Jernerd Colbert, 28, 200 block of East Mongolia Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Aireon Corneious Jones, 41, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
