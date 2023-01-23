The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tracey Ryniec, 37, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Ben Edward Arrington III, 34, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Craig Gardner Courtney Sr., 50, 6300 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Pamela Collins Airhart, 62, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $3,500.
• Ann Marie Grimmett, 35, 18400 block of Arapahoe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• David Michael Cira, 67, 7300 block of Lares Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to accept a summons. Bond: none.
• Selina Schneider, 22, homeless of Grove City. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's request. Bond: $5,000.
• Orbin Ariel Lopez-Ramos, 25, unknown address. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,500.
• Wilmer Bismarck Tinoco-Blandon, 46, of Avon Park. Charges: DUI and no valid driver's license. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Crystal Simone Wladyka, 36, 27300 block of Madison Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Wayne Thomas Guffey, 41, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, allowing a minor to access alcohol or drugs, and destroying or concealing physical evidence. Bond: $9,120.
• Jesse David McCracken, 33, 6300 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Dwight Edward Woodward, 70, 3500 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Erica Ann Walzer, 44, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Collin Henry Ripa, 19, 3700 block of SE Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery and battery. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
