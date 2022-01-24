The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the falling arrests:

Briston Schroedter, 33, of Heatherwood Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $5,000.

Kristine Pamela Takasawa, 70, of Santa Rosa, Calif. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Thomas Roberts, 37, 100 block of E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Rodney Carlton Parker, 51, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

William John Davis, 56, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jenna Patrice Miezejewski, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Alexandria Marie Blosser, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Fabio Elermi Carrion, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Tonia Jean Kinsey, 42, 8700 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: fraud, use of identification without consent on person 60 years of age or older. Bond: $10,000.

John Patrick Boyle, 55, of Homer Glen, Illinois. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Maria Camargo Perez, 37, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Devan Jemar Pitts, 33, 4800 block of Globe Terrace, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to have motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $620.

Joshua William Roeder, 37, 3800 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

