The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sare Olemar Cardona-Soler, 44, of Vitranop, Louisiana. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Luis Fernando Lopez-Zacarias, 27, of Stuart, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Taylor Allan Goulding, 29, 27400 block of Argyle Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Melinda Nantiya Overway, 48, 17200 block of Robinson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Pablo Sada, 24, 9400 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthony Lee Snedeker, 67, of Mexico Beach, Florida. Charges: DUI, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of non-resident exemption for registration. Bond: none.
• Gary Bynum, 40, of Liberty, Texas. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Rodrigo Gomez-Ventura, 41, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jillian Marie Burruano, 36, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Jacques Mieczyslaw Kowacki Gentis, 18, 1600 block of Parker Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kevin L. Jackson, 35, of Edgewater, Florida. Charges: trafficking or dealing in stolen property and presenting false ID to secondhand dealer. Bond: $25,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Kenyon Karl Burley Jr., 34, 4500 block of Cazes Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out- of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Charden Casimir, 29, 3900 block of Champagne Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Paul Cavins, 26, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Justin Eugene Eliott, 39, 6200 block of San Salvador Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Noah Saloman Mamane, 40, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• James Loren Roberts, 51, 7100 block of Totem Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Bryan Jeffery Lucas, 37, 3000 block of SW Gator Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ronaldino Marcel Morales-Hernandez, 23, 1200 block of SW Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
