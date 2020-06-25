The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stanley Delos Crandall, 40, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cody James Wilson, 25, 4200 block of Lister St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Paul Andrew Persaud, 30, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Cheryl Lynne Loewe, 59, 2300 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christian Cameron Finly, 21, 3300 block of Gussie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Benjamin Lehan, 39, 3400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of count warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
David James Mangas, 35, 22100 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, Blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Karen Sue Baker, 54, 3400 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $1500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
