The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Teodoro Lopez Diaz, 31, of Tampa. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Dustin Lee Meadows, 47, 200 block of Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Tanya Elizabeth Waterous, 39, 100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Tony Wade Holbrooks Jr., 45, 21000 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $15,000.

Sarli Susan Demoray, 54, 21000 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, dealing traffic stolen property and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: none.

Gavin John Paul Bourke, 29, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Matthew Paul Keough, 29, of Norwell, Mass. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joseph Elwood Markley, 52, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.


Gustavo Alcides Castro Sabonge, 18, of Miami. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

Sergio Damian Nunez Ferrera, 19, of Miami. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Nadia Luboe Smale, 26, of Geniva, Wis. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Ashley Elena Robsham, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $15,000.

Jessica Lynn Siddons, 33, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Samuel Adam Cook, 25, 2100 block of Knights Trail, Nokomis. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laura Marie Ridgeway, 60, 300 block of San Cristobal, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments