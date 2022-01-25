The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Victor Manuel Martin, 20, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kevin Douglas Easthope, 36, address withheld. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 29, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Jason Robert McClaskey, 41, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brent Allen Mullins, 49, 1400 block of Virginia Street, North Port. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Billie Sue Gibson, 34, of Sebring. Charges: animal cruelty and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Salvador Zamora Garcia, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments