The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Israel Teta-Santos, 37, of Winter Haven, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Diane Lynn Peitz, 59, 3400 block of Ethlyn Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Richard John Gore, 23, 300 block of Aleysbeurry Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Rocco Vincent Sfara, 47, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $27,500.
Jose Chaves-Gallegos, 39, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Luis Eduardo Burga, 34, of Largo, Florida. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Manuel Lozano Enamorado, 25, of Houston, Texas. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Sandra Michelle Evans, 50, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: DUI, possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Earl Henry LaPointe II, 50, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $10,000.
Samantha Kay Hedges, 28, 7000 block of Burnsfield Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Luis Franco-Orta, 19, 700 block of Rotonda Drive, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Daniel Hanko, 33, of Cape Coral, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jay Alan Myers, 61, 5000 block of San Rocco Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gary Lee Apple Jr., 45, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: sending a written death threat. Bond: none.
Angel Samuel Aguilar-Coreas, 32, of Kissimmee, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Scott Aaron Landry, 37, 2000 block of SE County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Hector Vasquez Tello, 39, 2200 block of Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $8,000.
Edvin Federico Vicente Marcos, 44, 1400 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
