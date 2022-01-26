The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bruce Carter Watts, 49, of Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Dale Flowers, 39, 400 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, refusal to submit to test, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $5,500.
Kara Leigh Olson, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Garrett Jonathan Izzo, 23, 23200 block of Abrade Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft, unarmed burglary, and battery. Bond: $7,000.
Noah Lee Clark, 47, 22300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.
Benjamin Robert Furleigh, 57, 22300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Claude Promseemai Johnson, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
Patrick Albert McLeod, 61, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Neris Jadiel Cardoza, 24, of Miami. Charge: failure to return registration when insurance cancelled. Bond: $1,000.
Maria De Los Angeles Duran Tolentino, 38, of LaBelle, Florida. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Marvin Daniel Garcia Alonzo, 28, of Lehigh Arces. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Montel DeMarqus Jackson, 24, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Connor Matthew Montalbano, 26, 14500 block of Gaspar Loop, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of SW Alice Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Julian Henry Cobb III, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Abenamar Garcia Perez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.
--Complied by Frank DiFiore
