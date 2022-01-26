The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Bruce Carter Watts, 49, of Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Dale Flowers, 39, 400 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, refusal to submit to test, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $5,500.

Kara Leigh Olson, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Garrett Jonathan Izzo, 23, 23200 block of Abrade Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft, unarmed burglary, and battery. Bond: $7,000.

Noah Lee Clark, 47, 22300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.

Benjamin Robert Furleigh, 57, 22300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Claude Promseemai Johnson, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.

Patrick Albert McLeod, 61, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Neris Jadiel Cardoza, 24, of Miami. Charge: failure to return registration when insurance cancelled. Bond: $1,000.

Maria De Los Angeles Duran Tolentino, 38, of LaBelle, Florida. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Marvin Daniel Garcia Alonzo, 28, of Lehigh Arces. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Montel DeMarqus Jackson, 24, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Connor Matthew Montalbano, 26, 14500 block of Gaspar Loop, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of SW Alice Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Julian Henry Cobb III, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Abenamar Garcia Perez, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.

--Complied by Frank DiFiore

