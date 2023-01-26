The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Charles Farley, 64, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Lyle Edward Grosklos, 32, 2300 block of Briarwood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of failure to stop vehicle upon lawful order by officer. Bond: none.
• Heather Leigh Simon, 40, 2400 block of Sunshine Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Kelsey E. Harris, 24, of Naples. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Denaidrick Keevon Cook, 18, of Cape Coral. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandalynn Sue Andrews, 36, 6100 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Joseph Medinis Sr., 62, of Fort Myers. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Natasha Colleen Cox, 51, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Robert Blaise Maselli, 57, 4600 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Keila Crespo-Morales, 33, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer without violence, trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ana Patricia Galvan, 20, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Daphne Braun Kaye, 51, 8900 block of Bantry Bay Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.
• Nicholas David Ortiz, 31, 1200 block of Jacob Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Rudolfo David Ochoa, 37, of Live Oak, Florida. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Roberto Javier Palacios, 39, 2300 block of SE Suarze Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
