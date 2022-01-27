The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Anthony Belmonte, 20, 22000 block of Perkin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Warren Hartman, 45, 22200 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: delivering a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic. Bond: none.
Shane Douglas Dionne, 31, 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,500.
River Kenneth Henning, 20, 52300 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Brandon Orel, 42, of Naples. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Franklin Keene, 75, of McBain, Michigan. Charges: four counts of giving worthless checks. Bond: $6,000.
Linda Jane Bush, 69, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
John David McClure Jr., 60, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Hector Luis Torres Jr., 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dayna Lasetts Monties Simpson, 32, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Juan Ademir Tojin Yat, 23, of Bonita Spring. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 8400 block of Grive Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Michelle J. Gomez, 47, 3700 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Jonathan Andrew Wyles, 33, of Lancaster, South Carolina. Charge: arrest for out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Deangelo Brown, 49, 1100 block of Golden Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $10,000.
Amanda Renee Daughtrey, 43, 9400 block of Daughtrey Road, Arcadia. Charges: use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, and two counts of smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: $6,000.
Miguel Angel Zamorano, 25, 2500 block of Pinewood Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
