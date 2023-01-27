The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Bryan Jose Farjardo Cruz, 28, of West Palm Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Zachary Richard Rogala, 32, 26300 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Steven Joseph Welker, 59, 4300 block of Chapman Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• James Everett Dean, 34, 600 block of Monaco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of parole, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Charles Ernest Caputo, 49, unknown block of Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
• Destiny Marie Malsbury, 19, 5200 block of Johnson Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christian Allen Bass, 61, address withheld. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Rakesch Lamar Holiday, 25, 23300 block of Jo Stone Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Luis Pablo Polvora Venturini, 56, of Lake Worth. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Roany Arely Lopez Perez, 20, of LaBelle. Charges: criminal use of a false ID and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Matthew Z. Endzinas, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Duncan Zahra, 43, 2800 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Jordi Zuniga Perez, 21, of Duluth, Georgia. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Edgar Lopez-Reyes, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Trey Delmare Davis, 21, of Clearwater. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
• Thomas Antonio Arriaga, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bradley Augard Augustin, 22, 8600 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charges: attaching registration plate not attached, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain motor vehicle liability insurance, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $860.
• David Baker Jr., 22, of Sarasota. Charges: threatening a public servant, resisting officer without violence, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.
• Chrisnel Jean Louis, 44, 5400 block of Kedgewick Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Humberto Antonio Lopez Jr., 41, 4100 block of Twinbush Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Jorge Martinez Acosta, 22, 8100 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Albert Bright III, 24, 800 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $4,000.
• Michelle Ellain Coulter, 40, 2800 block of Nadell Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Francisco Cardenas Avalos, 33, of Nocatee. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Osleandro Rodrigues Da Silva, 40, of Lake Placid, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
