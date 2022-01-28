The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Winterstein III, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michele Jeannine Nadine Aeberli, 42, 400 block of Caios Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jonathan Richard Thacker, 25, 100 block of Angol Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: distributing obscene material. Bond: none.
Marie Louise Gruener, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 35, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opium or derived Schedule I or II drug with intent to sell. Bond: $11,000.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 43, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Danielle Frances Humphrey, 49, 20300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and trespassing. Bond: $7,500.
William Joseph Villopoto, 38, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jirmell Lemont Young, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Kenneth Joseph Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher Allen Platt, 38, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: unarmed burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Rodney William Ridgley Jr., 28, homeless of Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jessica Ann Campisi, 27, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Enseneda Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in facility. Bond: $1,500.
Rulx Charles, 33, 2300 block of Brown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated stalking and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $50,000.
Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 8400 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jason D. Schultz, 36, 19400 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Stefan Tomic, 22, 4600 block of Caribou Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Elisha Ann Brown, 36, 3100 block of SW Dove Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and trespassing. Bond: $2,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
George Sherman Nicar, 64, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $3,000.
David Jubbar Felton, 48, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
William Thomas Gill, 36, 400 block of West Imogene Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.