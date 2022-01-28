The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Winterstein III, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michele Jeannine Nadine Aeberli, 42, 400 block of Caios Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jonathan Richard Thacker, 25, 100 block of Angol Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: distributing obscene material. Bond: none.

Marie Louise Gruener, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 35, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opium or derived Schedule I or II drug with intent to sell. Bond: $11,000.

Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 43, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.

Danielle Frances Humphrey, 49, 20300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and trespassing. Bond: $7,500.

William Joseph Villopoto, 38, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Jirmell Lemont Young, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Kenneth Joseph Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher Allen Platt, 38, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: unarmed burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

Rodney William Ridgley Jr., 28, homeless of Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Jessica Ann Campisi, 27, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Enseneda Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in facility. Bond: $1,500.

Rulx Charles, 33, 2300 block of Brown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated stalking and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $50,000.

Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 8400 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jason D. Schultz, 36, 19400 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Stefan Tomic, 22, 4600 block of Caribou Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Elisha Ann Brown, 36, 3100 block of SW Dove Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and trespassing. Bond: $2,620.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

George Sherman Nicar, 64, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $3,000.

David Jubbar Felton, 48, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

William Thomas Gill, 36, 400 block of West Imogene Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

