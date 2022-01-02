The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barton John Giese, 41, 200 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charges: BUI. Bond: $1,000.

James Gainvors, 34, 23300 block of Corrine Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Brooks Butcosk, 22, 25000 block of Purple Emperor Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 36, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner; three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,500.

Yoandro Mora Parra, 36, 2200 block of Bragg Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

David Lamar Condrey, 19, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $150,000.

Charlene Regina Nixon, 22, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.

Joshua Gerard Dufour, 28, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Alexander David Roux, 33, of New York, NY. Charge: distributing more than 16 grams nitrous oxide. Bond: $5,000.

Javier Christopher Rodriguez, 38, of Naples. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $3,500.

Shayna Kemper, 32, of Goshen, IN. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Andrew Clifford Blake, 34, 11100 block of S.W. Agnes St., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $7,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Bradley Augard Augustin, 21, 8600 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of domestic battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brett Gerald Jenkins, 25, 3400 block of Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Raymond Paul Carnes, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bond: $2,120.

Clifton Anthony Cason, 47, 11200 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Lake Suzy. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Keonte Jerome Cunningham, 44, of Lee County. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $6,120.

Christopher Deion Hodges, 29, 228 S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: none.

Rene Sanchez Ramos, 36, 800 block of E. Main St., Wauchula. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Chavonte Markese Randolph, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of dwelling and trespassing. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments