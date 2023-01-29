Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Shayne Weinrich, 36, 4400 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Jacob Coriano Gascot, 61, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Milton Sharrod Harris, 41, 400 block of Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and cocaine trafficking: more than 28 grams less than 150 kg. Bond: $215,000.
• Lilias Hochsprung, 39, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Justin Cougar Harris, 37, 5090 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.
• Dmitry Sheldyayev, 39, 100 block of Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Victoria Ashlea Adams III, 28, 3300 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 52, 21000 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• William Joseph Chindamo, 78, 500 block of Portside Drive, North Port. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000. Bond: $15,000.
• Mike Ralph Mervil, 18, 5000 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (sexual battery and false imprisonment). Bond: $1.5 million.
• Dana Michael Cash, 56, North Fort Myers. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua Brandon White, 34, Tennessee. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Sarah Jo Merriman, 46, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Michael John Bebon, 49, 3100 block of Bourbon Street, Englewood. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Shawn Michael Crewe, 18, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
• John Paul Pena, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Laurence A. Watterson, 78, Maine. Charge: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
• Leslie Lavon Henderson, 53, 6800 block of Southwest Albritton Street, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kathleen T. Karloff, 67, 100 block of Dory Lane, Osprey. Charges: DUI (third violation within 10 years), unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,120.
• Chris M. Mendez, 22, 400 block of Selvilla Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court and failure to appear (larceny petit theft, first offense). Bond: $2,000.
• Thomas Edward Savage, 57, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: probation violation: flee to elude/felony driving while license suspended and probation violation (possession of controlled substances). Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Barron Sleight, 53, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: resisting officer with violence; two counts battery on officer firefighter EMT etc. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Juan Bautista Alvare Jr., 41, 2500 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive (Puerto Rico). Bond: none.
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation (petit theft first offense), contempt of court (failure to appear: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.
• Kevin Michael Mahoney Jr., 39, 4800 block of Payne Street, North Port. Charge: DUI (blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle). Bond: $120.
• Jezebel Rose Mapes, 20, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: smuggle contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Nadine Dolezalek, 33, 500 block of Rio De JaNeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without a license habitual offender. Bond: None.
• Will Henry Jones, 31, 9000 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Christian Allen Bass, 61, 1000 block of Robat Terrace North West, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop motor vehicle as ordered, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: None.
• Brad Clifford Mackie, 47, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
• Caleb Joseph Waterman, 19, 6000 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Johnny Junior Sanchez, 41, 18000 block of Koala Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft more than $100, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
• Courtney Michelle Warram, 34, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft more than $100. Bond: $2,500.
• Jose Morales Solis, 33, Houston, Texas. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor/underlying charge: Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 29, 100 block of Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: None.
• Damian Rodriguez, 51, Deland, Fla., Charges: disorderly intoxication, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
• Zachary David Messina, 33, Clearwater. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ethan Marc Duda, 25, 500 block of Blackburn Street, Englewood. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $740.
• John Arthur Arismendez, 44, 22000 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Kecia Marie Dixon, 48, 1000 block of Halacka Road, North Port. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Thomas William Young, 43, 3000 block of Nemo Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Chelsea Marie Malcolm, 34, block of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Desoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, 5500 block of Southwest Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: kidnap. Bond: none.
• Ramiro Martinez, 26, 1200 block of Southeast Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Jaciel Delacruz Sanjuan, 33, Wachula. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Kristen Elizabeth Ray, 29, 6300 block of Northeast County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
• Jeffrey Rotoli, 30, Jacksonville. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Monica Lee Hicks, 24, 200 block of Rogers South Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery with deadly weapon and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
• Joseph Adam Redfearn Jr., 21, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fraud: illegal use of credit cards and larceny (grant theft more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.
• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 28, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, larceny (grand theft of firearm), possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, drug equipment and or use, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, use two-way communication device to facilitate felony, and multiple failures to appear in court. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• Eric Michael Barr, 40, North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon and Sue Erwin
