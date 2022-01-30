The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Keith Koundry, Jr., 31, 400 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Clinton Ricahrd Roser, 58, 9300 block of Mandy Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Chauncey Gene Summy, 42, 4800 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Mark Rodney Crider, 60, 100 block of Colonial St. S.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Keith Charles Pierce, 35, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.
Jerry Norris Bone II, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Dejesus Maurice Kelly, 44, 22200 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and trespassing. Bond: none.
Jahnel Latoya Henry, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Herely Horace Davis, 55, 4200 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Ray Dean Magsby, 55, 11100 block of Deerwood Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
James Matthew Danahy, 50, 6700 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of other contraband with intent to sell, two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while licenses revoked habitual offender, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Marie Conklin, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
Ruben Jose Reyes, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Ann Richard, 46, 900 block of W. Freeport Way, Venice. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Gary Schoff, 51, 2700 block of Beaver Terrace, North Port. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Stefan Tomic, 22, 4600 block of Caribou Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Lawrence Yarwood, 67, 2600 block of Tusket Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marcus Andrew Baker, 31, 2400 block of S.W. Alice Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabrication of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petty theft, criminal mischief with property damage, four counts of trespassing, and two counts of loitering. Bond: $18,240.
Elisha Ann Brown, 36, 3100 block of S.W. Dove Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trespassing, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,670.
Kevin Deangelo Brown, 49, 1100 block of Golden Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $10,000.
Julian Henry Cobb III, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
Amanda Renee Daughtrey, 43, 9400 block of Daughtry Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of smuggling contraband into prison, use of two-way device to facilitate a felony, and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire a capital felony. Bond: $6,000.
George Sherman Nicar, 64, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, false identification given to law enforcement officer, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Randy Steven White, 54, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.