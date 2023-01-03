The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chandler Lavon Allen, 19, 24200 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Kayla Jean Cobb, 31, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Neal Thomas Kinsinger, 62, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jason Seward Goff, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
John Reuben Anglin, 47, 3700 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
Louis Angelo LaBarbera, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mariah Doneshia, McNeil, 24, 1200 block of Dewhurst Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Neyui Oney Ortega Martinez, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle with operating license. Bond: $1,000.
Emin Jabier Chaver, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: misuse or abuse of temporary vehicle tag and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jerson Bautista Figueroa, 26, of San Antonio, TX. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Antonio Fortino Fernando, 27, of Staten Island, NY. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Shawn Michael McCarthy, 46, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
David Allen Hodges, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
April Marie Jenkins, 39, unknown block of Flecher Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
