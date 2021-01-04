The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas Edward Belligan, 59, of The Villages, Florida. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.
Karl John Queflander, 65, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $600.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Eugene Wyatt, 31, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Stacy Lynn Hutto, 36, 27200 block of Witman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Nicol Lynn Perri, 48, 22300 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Darius Wilcox, 30, of Miami. Charges: out-of-county warrant and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Luis Fuentes, 25, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas Lee Crouch, 35, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.
Mark Goncharuk, 22, 12100 block of Duval Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant. Bond: $500.
Donald Eugene Williams III, 40, 2500 block of Altoona Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Arthur Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Donald Ray Pedigo, 29, 800 block of Sara Bay Road, Osprey. Charge: simple assault on officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.