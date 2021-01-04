The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Edward Belligan, 59, of The Villages, Florida. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.

Karl John Queflander, 65, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $600.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Eugene Wyatt, 31, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Stacy Lynn Hutto, 36, 27200 block of Witman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Nicol Lynn Perri, 48, 22300 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Darius Wilcox, 30, of Miami. Charges: out-of-county warrant and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Luis Fuentes, 25, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Lee Crouch, 35, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.

Mark Goncharuk, 22, 12100 block of Duval Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant. Bond: $500.

Donald Eugene Williams III, 40, 2500 block of Altoona Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Arthur Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Donald Ray Pedigo, 29, 800 block of Sara Bay Road, Osprey. Charge: simple assault on officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


