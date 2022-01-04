The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Trisha Dawn Canedy, 43, 3300 block of Tripoili Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Ceth Paul Thornton, 27, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Leslie Janice Gould, 53, 500 block of Myrtle Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
William Allen Faris Jr., 36, 6100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,138.
Larry Allen Moody, 59, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Jamie Nicole Barnes, 44, address withheld. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brian Keith Worstell, 57, 24600 block of Nova Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Amber Nicole Craft, 39, 7300 block of Donahue Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Alan Pierce, 39, 3100 block of Tulsa Avenue, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Lee Jolly Jr., 24, 4600 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Justin James Macedonio, 25, of New Port Richey, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 49, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicholas William Obert, 31, 4300 block of Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Domonic Sabastian Ortiz, 23, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ruly Garcia Ramirez, 31, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marcus Alexander Clark, 36, 200 block of Marshall Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant person and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $11,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Joaquin Sales Lopez, 29, 1300 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
