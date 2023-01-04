The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Chase Albert Sargent, 23, 31000 block of Prairie Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Bode, 25, 1300 block of Karin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Tyler Hunter Pendleton, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Gustavo Adolfo Quiahua Leynes, 19, 1900 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Nathan Scott Wright, 37, of Bentonville, Arizona. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• David Ronald Chaloupka, 56, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ian Matthew Rochek, 38, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: willful attempt to defraud urine test and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jermainne Raymond Bessette, 18, 2700 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: intent to defraud. Bond: $1,500.
• Cassandra E. Milliern, 36, 6400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
• Jose Montes Castro, 35, of Gainesville. Charge: larceny shoplifting. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Rose Patton, 36, 1600 block of Scarlett Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Victoria Lynn Rusbasan, 37, 1400 block of Boswell Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Rusty Lee Simmons Jr., 35, 2100 block of Topsy Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Carlos DeWayne Smith, 50, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Henry Chase, 49, 4100 block of Durant Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over. Bond: none.
• Ashley N. Cockerham, 33, 4100 block of Duran Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drugs without prescription (alprazolam and methamphetamine). Bond: $3,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Daniel Donner, 52, 5000 block of NW Dill Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,120.
• Kyle Douglas Klein, 34, 2300 block of SE Quail Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,620.
• Dustin Charles Accardi, 30, 1200 block of NE Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Pedro Gonzalez Moctezuma, 30, 5300 block of Wallace Road, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Maria Delfina Rodriguez-Colorado, 38, 1200 block of SE Esmeralda Drive, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and license expired more than six months. Bond: $240.
• Dan Gregory Wells, 40, of Lake Placid, Florida. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to breath test, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $2,120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.