The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Randy Clint Rud, 29, 400 block of North Springlake Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,000.
Dominique Marie English, 42, 1000 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
William Gerard Van Polanen Petel, 61, 14200 block of Lillian Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jacob Coriano Gascot, 61, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Christopher Bernard Lewis Jr., 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Domingo Alvarez-Vazquez, 50, of Dallas, Texas. Charges: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,000.
Emmanuel Lopez, 35, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Goodson, 38, 17200 block of Cape Horn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Michael Durell Taylor, 41, 6300 block of La Brea Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $300.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lance Marshall McEachin, 54, 1100 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.
Dallas Joe Powell Jr., 47, 25200 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Israel Novell Brown, 36, 2600 block of SW Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jonathan William Jones, 36, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Jorge Luis Soto-Ramon, 35, 1200 block of SE Esmeralda Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Joseph Scott Grillo, 38, 900 block of West Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $120.
