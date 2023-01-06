The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert James Gilbert, 35, of Winter Haven. Charges: battery and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Derrick Lee Nelson, 44, of Vidor, Texas. Charges: burglary, exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Gary James Susanna, 64, of Tucson, Arizona. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood-alcohol content of 0.15% percent or higher, and failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement. Bond: none.
• Barnard Ames Blake, 67, 1800 block of Harbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Eric Vincent Walkiewicz, 61, 1500 block of Harbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Katherine McKinnie Weaver, 34, 100 block of Gilchirst Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Adelaide Ruth Ann Gosner, 54, 24700 block of Tangerine Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Raphael Spindell, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Nicole Charpentier, 33, 13500 block of Romford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Frank Gutierrez, 51, 3000 block of Iverson Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Gary Robert Eckert, 61, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Ian Troy Kulman, 51, 5100 block of Balmor Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Franklin Jonathan Martinez Lara, 35, for Magate. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jason Edward Arwood, 43, of Flint, MI. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Lewis Cantrell, 55, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Christian Allan Penkert, 53, 300 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court. Bond: $1,750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marlon Jeffrey Taylor II, 39, 4200 block of Pawtucket Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Lawrence Crigger, 37, of Palmetto. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tariq Khalir Delcin, 26, 2400 block of Deedra Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Jessica Faye Mejia Galicia, 36, 2300 block of SE Piper Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jerome Lightner Northern, 51, 4500 block of Sunflower Street, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Erick Jose Santiago-Espada, 21, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: failure to return license or registration when insurance cancelled. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Callan Davis, 37, 3800 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
