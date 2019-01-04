The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Thomas Fino, 24, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Terrance Isaiah Turner, 23, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.
• Lawrence Albert Wicks, 58, address withheld. Charge: shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $10,000.
• Hal Mark Wander, 21, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $16,500.
• Eezay Kendley, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Edward Panarello, 21, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Kevin Baer, 65, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
• Andrew Alexander Brown, 33, 19400 block of Lauzon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Jasen Matthew Caldwell, 26, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Daymen Bryant Miller-Kolesar, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.
• Stephanie Renee Busler, 52, 1300 block of Ronald St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jesse Dylan Smith, 34, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Grove City. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.
• Melissa Dawn Arthur, 43, 6300 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• William Kyle Campbell, 25, 300 block of West Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Jordan Lee David, 26, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Carmel Roxanne Bleicher, 53, address unknown. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $25,000.
• Julius Jadeckia Jones, 41, 23100 block of Rye St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,400.
• Christine Marie Leblanc, 35, 9100 block of Bensonhurst Lane, Englewood. Charge: retail theft $300 or more with others distract merchant or law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Patrick Fleming, 53, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jackie Gearold Smith-El, 50, 2400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Ableson, 23, 1200 block of Gerainum Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County warrant for two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $10,000.
• Icy Bain, 26, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.
• Tabitha Butterworth, 24, 2300 block of Mossy Oak Drive, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling). Bond: none.
• Sarah Merriman, 42, 200 block of Kluge Drive, Englewood. Charge: two counts of violation of probation (original charge: two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order). Bond: none.
• Crystal Skinner, 26, 400 block of Barger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny, fraud for illegal use of a credit card and three counts of violation of probation (original charges: nine counts of grand theft, six counts of false information given and three counts of fraud for use of a stolen credit card). Bond: $6,500.
• Dylan Woodward, 27, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lashona Bell, 30, 1500 block of Purdy Street, North Port. Charge: Hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief). Bond: $12,500.
• Jessica Cardinell, 22, 1500 block of Mancey Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Ronnie Neace Jr., 33, 400 block of San Miguel Avenue, North Port. Charges: 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ernest Davison Jr., 66, 500 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
• Sara Ryan, 31, 8400 block of Garden Circle, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.