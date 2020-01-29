The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Clara Jean Shelley, 63, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Shawn Edward Malsky, 50, 200 block of West Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.

Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Radcliffe Warren Alexander Beckford, 55, 17300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Douglas Cecil Partin, 65, 400 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 20, 2400 block of Ivanhoe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Gabriel Arturo Rodriguez-Trejo, 35, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Lavell Allen Hall, 28, 6200 block of Cavan Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia without a prescription, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Ryan Leigh Burlew, 37, 1600 block of Florence Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ashley Amanda Hall, 36, of Brandon. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Gavin John Paul Bourke, 28, of The Villages. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Venesa Mae Saldana, 35, 21100 block of Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Reynier Vera-Martinez, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: trafficking of possessing 50 or more counterfeit credit cards and 85 counts of possess received obtained stolen credit debit card. Bond: $378,000.

Benjamin Mercado-Santiago, 42, of Green Acres, Fla. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and driving without a valid commercial drivers license. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Broyles, 39, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,120.

Daniel Garcia, 57, 200 block of Brighton Court, Englewood. Charges: three counts DUI. Bond: $1,120.

William Guertin, 43, 400 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

Keith Mcalister, 48, 4000 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Jonathan Ortiz, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Court, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Doug Rankin, 52, 3300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Heather Babb, 36, 2400 block of Affinity Lane, North Port. Charges: making false report, giving false information to a law enforcement official. Bond: $500.

Darreon Allen, 24, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, burglary of vehicle. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

William Welch, 18, 100 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

