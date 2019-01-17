The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel James Desrosiers, 37, 4900 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Peggy Diane Ford, 36, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
• Jonathan Deronda Creutz, 29, 18200 block of Driggers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ricky Ray Burkey II, 38, 1300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Marshall Clayton Keith, 37, 13300 block of Carter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Kimberly Christine Cushman, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Gary James Bates Sr., 66, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Christopher Aprile, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Robert Taylor, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Travis Mitchell Selck, 25, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Brandon Michael Dinnan, 23, 6200 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Celeste Caitlyn Caprino, 18, 6300 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Marcus Raymond Tolen Jr., 42, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $470.
• Josie Dahl Heath, 38, 2600 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Bryant Jermaine Bradshaw Sr., 40, of Miami Gardens. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amy Fay Alicea, 39, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd, North Port. Probation violation, possession of drugs. Bond: none.
• Helena Fultz, 48, 200 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis. Larceny, petite theft, second degree. Bond: $1,500
• Alexander Szakacs, 31, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Probation violation, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
• Valeriy Vigil, 21, 800 block of N. Havanna Road, Venice. Marijuana possession, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
• Teal Thomson, 28, 5700 Oxalis Road, Venice. Battery, touch or strike (domestic); Resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Jimmy John Tsiogas, 55, 800 block of Dorothy Road, North port. Fraud, impersonation using ID of another person. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Courtney Jones, 32, 5200 block of Andris Street, North Port. Drug possession. Possession of a drug without a legal prescription. Bond: $1,500
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
