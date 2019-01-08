The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Elimaniel Gonzalez-Cruz, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Jennifer Barnes Hearn, 52, 16000 block of Ridgewood Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
David Allen Eubanks, 24, 2300 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Britny Lynn Burgess, 31, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.
Matthew Neil Clemens, 29, 1200 block of Campbell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Joseph Michael Owen, 40, 1200 block of Joplin Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Orawe, 24, 21400 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Ryan Carroll, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Craig Steven Wollam, 58, 3200 block of Sawnee Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Mary Lynn Bard, 28, 900 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joseph Leonard Winling, 58, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Arianna Mae Adoptante, 23, 70 block of Long Meadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Angela Marie Knebel, 45, of Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
Lee Lamont Dittman, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Tyler Cruz Lupinetti, 21, address withheld. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful use of police communications, and violation of probation. Bond: $20.000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Thomas Coats, 38, 341 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Jason Corbin, 37, 2937 block of Shady Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for Alachua County for violation of probation (original charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and illegal use of a credit card). Bond: none.
Brian Todd Nicholls, 43, 459 block of Kunzie Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to report for offender work program and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Eric Joseph Nolan, 42, 101 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Michigan Parole Board for out-of-state warrant. Bond: none.
Adam David Saleman, 38, 376 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.
Joshua Lee Sanders, 33, 625 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jacquelynn Corinne Shultz, 36, 1015 block of Tam O Shanter Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for violation of probation (original charges: possession of marijuana of less than 20 grams and possession of narcotic equipment). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Laurence Dana Hastings Jr., 31, 4638 block of Forlano Circle, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Reymundo Zarco, 38, 585 block of Wood Avenue, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Larry Wayne Rhodes, 53, 3250 block of Casey Key Road, Sarasota. Charge: hold for Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for out-of-state warrant (original charge: driving while license suspended, first offense). Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
