The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Ray Beverly, 28, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property. Bond: none.
•James Joseph Culotta, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Scott Lebon, 45, 2100 block of Devon St., Port Charlotte. Bond: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephen William Houser, 31, 500 block of Tarpon Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, DUI. Bond: $10,500.
• Scott Richard Blake, 29, 21000 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Miriosh Akio Higgs, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
• Brian Keith Bailey, 51, 13300 block of Tollman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• William Henson, 48, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: none.
• Lawrence Edward Henson III, 29, 2500 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, or EMT, resisting officer without violence and misuse of 911. Bond: none.
• Tod Morgan, 48, 190 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, resisting officer without violence, battery on an officer, firefighter, or EMT and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
• Thomas Frederick Galbraith, 20, 7900 block of Hyde Park Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Taylor Lawson Crawford, 26, 11300 block of Poplin Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Edward Wayne Kologinski, 39, of Defuniak Springs, FL. Charge: leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.