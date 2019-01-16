The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Dean Williams Jr., 24, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $7,000.
• Keevan Tre’von Jackson, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Curtis White-Hazley, 24, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $4,000.
• Gina Marie Morse, 24, 70 block of Medalist Road, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Harrison Carter Spies, 33, 1200 block of Saxony Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Russell Finley John Gerow Jr., 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $4,000.
• Christopher William Douglas, 31, of Pinellas Park. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Michael Joseph Uzzardi, 27, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Laura Gail Wilkerson, 47, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Gary L. McLeod, 76, 10100 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Hall Bonwill, 27, 6000 block of Hooper Lane, Englewood. Charge: shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Jeffery Scott Crutcher, 40, of Dade City. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Joseph Richard David, 30, of Citra, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Murray Elmo Holloway, 38, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Daniel Mark Bouchard, 21, of Tampa. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Trisha Lee Dale, 29, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brandalynn Sue Andrews, 32, 6200 block of Golf Course Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Melissa Ann Amato, 43, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Shane Vernon Fick, 42, 22100 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $9,000.
• Matthew Andrew Kunstman, 27, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Joseph Mitchell Leonard, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
• Matthew Ryan Greenwood, 34, 21600 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $4,000.
• Caleb Ivan Alvarado, 18, 3400 block of Nekoosa St., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $2,000.
• Lavell Allen Hall, 27, 6200 block of Cavan St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of condition of pretrial release and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Ginger Lea Ward, 47, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Bibi Zora Nanoo, 64, 21900 block of Celini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Anthony Thomas Bertucci, 50, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Paul Russell Duxbury, 50, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• James Martin Brown III, 39, 100 block of Palm Grove Ave., Englewood. Charge: sexual battery by 18 years of age or older victim 18 years or older no physical force/violence. Bond: $30,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Wyatt James Hall, 25, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond: none.
• Megan Elizabeth Black, 29, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Justin Timothy Dunn, 29, 4100 block of Drance St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Dominique Sirangelo, 35, 18000 block of Charter Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: none.
• Michael Alden, 33, 70 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, grand theft. Bond: None.
• Justin Burnett, 34, 600 block of S Bird Bay Circle, Venice. Charges: fraud, uttering a forged check; grand theft of $10,000 but less than $20,000 and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $30,500.
• Pamela Jean George, 37, 600 block of Bird Bay Circle, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Robert James McDonald, 47, 500 block of Edwards Street, Englewood. Charges: fraud, uttering a false instrument and petty theft of $100 but less than $300. Bond: $2,000.
• Stacy Lynn Soucie, 46, 8300 block of Lightfoot Drive, Nokomis. Charge: fraud/swindle in obtaining property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Shanna Wilson, 32, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license). Bond: $2,000.
• Gayle Ann Bosworth, 62, 12500 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician. Bond: $5,000.
• Kelsey Hope Cherpak, 28, 4100 block of Palisades Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to a formal breath test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
• James Aloysius Coss, 48, 8200 block of Lombra Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $35,000.
• Cody Scott Noland, 18, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana wax), possession and or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Mark Ponomarenko, 28, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: two counts of petty theft, dealing in stolen property and giving false ownership information on pawned items). Bond: $50,000.
• Steven John Rabideau, 58, 5000 block of Linda Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $7,500.
• Dylan Michael White, 20, 3300 block of Metal Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana wax), possession and or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $5,000.
• Shane Reed Ferrell, 44, 2600 block of Vaccario Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $2,500.
• James Russell McCauley, 58, 700 block of E Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $7,500.
• Todd James Vandergaag Jr., 21, 400 block of Cornado Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: marijuana possession less than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Bryant, 21, 4100 block of Nele Street, North Port. Damage to property, criminal mischief, $200 or under, using explosives. Bond: None.
• Darren Dixon, 24, 1600 block of Dodge Street, North Port. Firing weapon from vehicle. Bond: $15,000
• Toby Ray Mejia, 40, 2800 block of Emrick St., North Port. Contempt of court, no vehicle registration. Bond: None
• David Deandre Schoumaker Keno, 26, 3200 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charges: obstruction of justice, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding; domestic battery and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Ryan Alexander Meyer, 21, 6100 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Brittany Emma Sylvester, 19, 2600 block of Nunnet Lane, North Port. Charges: three counts of simple assault on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Daniella Carmela Apriele, 23, 5200 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Larry Steven Boydstun, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond:$2,000.
• Rodney Nelson, 21, 4100 block of Geoffrey Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• James Daniel Quinn, 75, 900 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cassandra Lynn Schurich, 34, 4200 block of S Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: grand theft of $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 36, 4200 block of S Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: grand theft of $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 21, 1300 block of Peidmont Road, Venice. Charge: simple assault on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $6,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker, Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.