The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Bowman Macquarrie, 54, of Scarborough, Ontario. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Adam Michael McCarthy, 32, 40 block of Pinehurst Court, Rotonda. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving without license revoked habitual offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Andrew Daphnis, 37, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Danny Christopher Lorber, 25, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher John Dettman, 50, 2100 block of Ulster Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Kimberly Burdette Carter, 54, 1100 block of Barbour Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,750.
Ralph Anthony Marok, 56, 21200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Henry Lewis Kiner Jr., 58, 800 block of Forrest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Ezekiel Blandin, 33, 23500 block of Almond Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
Louis Emery Dingers II, 57, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Mark Anthony Manderino, 53, 400 block of Sevilla Lane, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony Paul Schmidt, 53, 500 block of Alta Vista, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nicholson Fequiere, 47, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Alexa Marie Powers, 19, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Raymond Abraham Shasho, 31, of Palmetto. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Frank Milton Williams, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: uttering forged instrument. Bond: $5,000.
Jillian Grace Wilson, 18, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Virginia Inez Koerner, 23, 2400 block of Blue Bird Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker
