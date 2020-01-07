The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Monica Marie Maule, 41, 18500 block of Van Nuys Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Derek Russell Johnson, 37, 3400 block of Sapelo Ave., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Seth Diaz Smith, 33, 5500 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $135,000.
Lindsay Anne Hickman, 28, of New Port Richie. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jackie Steve Palon Jr., 55, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Mario Morales Ortiz, 43, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Brian Scott Black, 60, of Warrenton, Va. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Trevor Allan Starr, 43, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Gregory Scott Barklow, 48, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Freeman Harris, 64, 800 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Deanna Jones, 49, 2700 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Erin Speroni, 38, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Roger Zmijewski, 37, 3000 block of Log Cabin Road, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
