The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Hillock Curran, 41, Tarpon Springs. Charges: battery and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, 45, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Anthony Earl Horner, 51, 1700 block of Griffith Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.
Kimberly Dawn Waldron, 40, 4700 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI. Bond: none.
Christopher Todd Ethridge, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-third subsequent offense and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Benjamin Butler Jr., 33, 21400 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 24, 210900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Devon Amelia Beck, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,500.
Trevor Ryan Fitzpatrick, 26, 22100 block of Riverhead Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowing and intentionally unlawfully possessing five or more identities. Bond: none.
Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, 26600 block of Vogler Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nicole Lynn Guilfoyle, 37, 5800 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Alicia Denise Delgado, 30, 5800 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charges: eight counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.
Elizabeth Rashawn Smith, 38, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shonda Kay Libby-Hills, 42, 100 block of Hilbish Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Michael Shane Love, 42, of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer with violence, and reckless driving-first offense. Bond: $30,000.
Victor Mark Eshelman, 30, Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Chavez, 31, 200 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Donald Johnson, 37, 5000 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Angela Houseworth, 42, 5000 block of Vanasota Road, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Chad Silva, 39, 26000 block of Weiskopf Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Valerie Vigil, 22, 700 block of North Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude with disregard of safety to persons or property, drug possession without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond; $45,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Montana Dorkin, 22, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jordan Ritchie, 29, 2000 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $5,000.
Irene Sutcliffe, 65, 6000 block of Buckboard Street, North Port. Charge; battery, tampering in a felony investigation. Bond: none.
Brandon Carr, 37, Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 11 counts of possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.
Lisa Digirolamo, 61, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Ricky Jackson, 44, 1400 block of Minneapolis Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $51,500.
Chassidy Napier, 32, 6000 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dylan Rodgers, 27, 300 block of Elder Street, Venice. Charge: driving with license suspended, second offense. Bond: none.
Troy Thompson, 57, 100 block of Cala Street, Venice. Charge; battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Alina Bunton, 24, 5000 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
