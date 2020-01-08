The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Derek Joseph Ortel, 34, 100 block of Rodgers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Justin Thomas Blosser, 31, 21300 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Karen Renee Tolbert, 54, 1200 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Hailee Lynn Mathews, 24, 2000 block of Fraser Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and larceny petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
As-Sabah Ramadan, 81, 100 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Daniel Richard Schultz, 31, 3700 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering forged instrument and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
John Bruce Witherell, 50, 2500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Melinda Ann Walter, 59, 20200 block of Lorette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and two counts DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $10,000.
Lavotta Sue Bartley, 59, 22100 block of Lockport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jimmie Lee McNear, 43, of Palmetto. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $8,000.
Michael Edward Muldoon, 66, 11000 block of Pendelton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.
Bethany Gail Bolten, 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cory Dale Rollins-Davis, 28, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Myriah Inskeep Melton, 35, 12100 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $17,500.
Hugh James O’Rourke, 64, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Zachary John Carpenter, 24, 2200 block of Asalle Road, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rozzalynd Arkenav, 42, 2000 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Frank Broz, 44, 600 block of Dolphin Avenue, Venice. Charge; possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $3,000.
Sean King, 32, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of injunction, stalking. Bond: none.
Teshana Martek, 26, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, use of two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Williams, 25, 1300 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Rodrigo Arroyo, 22, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied building, criminal mischief, over $200. Bond: $8,000.
Kathleen Locke, 49, 4800 block of Flamlau Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.