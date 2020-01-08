The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Derek Joseph Ortel, 34, 100 block of Rodgers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Justin Thomas Blosser, 31, 21300 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Karen Renee Tolbert, 54, 1200 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Hailee Lynn Mathews, 24, 2000 block of Fraser Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and larceny petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

As-Sabah Ramadan, 81, 100 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Daniel Richard Schultz, 31, 3700 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering forged instrument and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.

John Bruce Witherell, 50, 2500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Melinda Ann Walter, 59, 20200 block of Lorette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and two counts DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $10,000.

Lavotta Sue Bartley, 59, 22100 block of Lockport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Jimmie Lee McNear, 43, of Palmetto. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $8,000.

Michael Edward Muldoon, 66, 11000 block of Pendelton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.

Bethany Gail Bolten, 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Cory Dale Rollins-Davis, 28, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Myriah Inskeep Melton, 35, 12100 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $17,500.

Hugh James O’Rourke, 64, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Zachary John Carpenter, 24, 2200 block of Asalle Road, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rozzalynd Arkenav, 42, 2000 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Frank Broz, 44, 600 block of Dolphin Avenue, Venice. Charge; possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $3,000.

Sean King, 32, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of injunction, stalking. Bond: none.

Teshana Martek, 26, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, use of two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Williams, 25, 1300 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Rodrigo Arroyo, 22, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied building, criminal mischief, over $200. Bond: $8,000.

Kathleen Locke, 49, 4800 block of Flamlau Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

