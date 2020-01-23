The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shyam Talreja, 67, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Gretchen Veronica Fink, 50, 300 block of Pebble Beach Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Jamie Lee Poe, 43, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Pamela Ann Ratnecht, 56, 2700 block of Suncoast Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $1,425.
Sharon Ann Lewis, 76, 19700 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Antonio R. Leffel, 40, 1st Quail Run Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Carlos Ramos-Bautista, 34, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Antonio Horacio Canizalez, 28, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Mark Edward Rollins, 25, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Chloe Ionnie Sutherland, 25, 22200 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny, theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
James White, 61, 6000 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: contracting without a license. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jennah Funkhouser, 21, 4500 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: None.
Raymond Dunlop, 49, 3600 block of Bula Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
