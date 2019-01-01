The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Derrick Edward O’Berry, 57, of Winter Haven. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and an out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Richard Timothy Crago II, 31, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
• Gene Joseph Townsend, 45, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
• Icy Danielle Bain, 26, 320 block of B Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Jarrett Allen Waters, 23, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Dustin Richard Rogers, 32, 1700 block of Lansdale Ave., North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $446.
• Darnell Rashawn Horace, 21, 3100 block of Wisteria Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $75,000.
• Donald James Cornelius Hogan, 35, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $7,000.
• Joshua Dutch Borst, 38, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
• John Virgil Maki, 26, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Ronnie Sherman Leatherwood, 48, 150 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michelle Lisa Barnette, 28, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Robert Dean Sexton, 49, homeless of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Anthony Dean Stefan, 22, 12300 block of Bonita Springs. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Taylor Johnson, 19, 1000 block of Covert Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, second degree petty theft first offense. Bond: $1,120.
• Ryan Kutscher, 29, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Chase Messner, 22, 3100 block of Indra Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Timmy Ringo, 51, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: larceny and fraud to obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $8,500.
• Christopher Vietts, 29, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges: violation of protection order, driving with a suspended license first offense and resisting arrest without violence). Bond: none.
• Bronson Churchfield, 30, 3300 block of Circleville Street, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of clonazepam, possession of hydromorphone and possession of buprenorphine. Bond: $6,000.
• Michael Myslinski, 47, 4500 block of Apollo Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jeremy Petrosky, 41, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $30,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sarah Richards, 19, 3400 block of Nekoosa Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Tonia Kinsey, 39, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, fraud for illegal use of credit cards, fraud for impersonation of another person, fraud for false information given to a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $13,500.
• Brandon Tritschler, 19, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $5,000.
• Nicole Fisher, 38, 4800 block of Batchlor Avenue, North Port. Charge: Larceny. Bond: $500.
• Eugene Hill, 45, 3100 block of Lucaya Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keith Cross, 61, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim less than 12 years old. Bond: $50,000.
• Aleksy Titenko, 33, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: driving with a suspended license third or subsequent charge, DUI and attached license plate not matching registration. Bond: $11,620.
• Deandre Williams, 23, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: fleeing police at a high rate of speed. Bond: $7,500.
• Kevin Seuch Jr., 31, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: criminal mischief resulting in property damage. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• Joyce Clark, 66, 6700 block Baywood Drive, Sarasota. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $500.
• David Grande-Alvarez, 21, 800 block of Segnal Point Circle, Sarasota. Charges: DUI resulting in property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $620.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Alexandra Herrera
