The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
Kevin Michael Dwyer, Jr., 40, 200 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $14,830.
Lacie Mandy Bryant, 31, 23100 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of trespass, failure to leave property. Bond: $5,000.
Mason Ray Adkins, 15, 25300 block of Cadiz Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and petty theft. Bond: none.
Eric William Caterino, 28, 23500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: sex offender registration, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.
Adam Joseph Barup, 30, 750 block of Hartford Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Jimmy Abraham, 42, 20300 block of Silent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and simple assault. Bond: $32,000.
Eezay Kendley, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jaime Jose Chevere, 45, 18100 block of Wolbretter Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: sex offender registration, petty theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,130.
Patricia Ann Mandel, 62, 4300 block of Stairway Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Joni Crystalann Manning, 34, 2900 block of SW Wallis Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
