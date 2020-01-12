The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Julio Cesar Garcia Salas, 30, of Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Zachary Louis Brumm, 22, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Erin Danise McAdams, 35, 200 block of Chambers St. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with an expired license more than six months. Bond: $1,500.
Crystal Marie Feliciano, 28, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Luis Arce, 42, 400 block of McCall Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.
Darius Jama Brady, 32, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Trevor John Richards, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $4,000.
Diamond Osborne Davis, 31, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Justin Cole Davis, 24, 12500 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Moses Caban, 74, 18900 block of McGrath Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Bryan Robert Perry, 45, 1800 block of Jamros Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Robert Lawrence Villano, 74, of North Haven, Conn. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
Kevin Esteban Bonilla Serrano, 18, 400 block of Jersey Road, Lehigh Acres. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Nelson Joseph Saylor, 52, homeless of Englewood. Charge: following, harassment, or cyberstalking with fear of death or injury. Bond: $7,500.
Shaniqua Nicole Blandshaw-Keeling, 35, 27800 block of Arrowhead Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Michael Clark, 24, 600 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Laura Sue Curtiss, 47, 400 block of S. Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 39, 600 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charges: trespassing and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $14,000.
Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Cody Alexander Phillips, 26, 3400 block of Cambridge Drive, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Amanda Dawn Ruggles, 35, of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing of a non-structure or conveyance and trespassing of a structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gabriel Wagoner, 38, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrest:
Hector Vasquez Tello, 36, 2000 Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
