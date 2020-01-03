The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph James Carabillo, 29, address unknown. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: use/possess ID of another person without consent and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
Stanley Glen Konchinski, 52, 200 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ryan Christopher Carroll, 31, 4300 block of Sibley Bay, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Deborah Ann Veader, 55, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Ryan Dunn, 25, 1200 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Ramel Devawn Lee, 29, 4200 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Robert Greulich, 73, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $10,000.
Kirk Lamont Williams, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Darcy Ann Neff, 29, 800 block of East 1st St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Brian Malcolm McComb, 33, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Audra Annette Hodo, 38, of Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Donald Maikowski, 53, 1100 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Woodmansee, 60, 4000 block of Bella Donna Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: None.
Gary Descisciolo, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Raheem Dawson, 25, 2400 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed, battery. Bond; $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $25,000.
Lauren Strauss, 28, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, carrying a unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Statetzny, 39, 100 block of Church Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Carpenter,18, 6000 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Mark Barcia, 41, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges; six counts of DUI. Bond: None.
Cassandra Cody, 20, 900 block of Gillespie Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Chelnokov, 21, 12000 block of Mira Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second-degree. Bond: $120.
Gordon Beckett, 47, 2700 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon Clark, 32, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jaclyn Kasunik, 41, 1700 block of Claw Street, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ashley Cosh, 35, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charge; possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Faynor, 55, 500 block of Spur Street, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Brandan Stearns, 40, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
