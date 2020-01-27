The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Charice Nicole King, 49, 4400 block of Sibley Bay Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: municipal ordinance violation, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 35, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property and false verification statement to secondary metals recycler under $300. Bond: $20,000.
William Paul Birk Jr., 39, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Austin John Singletary, 29, 5200 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
Loretta Sharolyn Simpson, 50, 23200 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.
Travis Scott Emery, 25, 600 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Keith Michael Hanenian Jr., 26, 20400 block of Copeland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ezequias Enrique Chavez Hernandez, 25, Lake Worth. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.
John Vitalijus Stenfeldt, 27, 7300 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Aes Mosqueda, 38, 1800 block of Melody Lane, Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Shane Vernon Fick, 43, 4100 block of Drance Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Carlos Manuel Bonilla-Vazquez, 38, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: $15,000.
Lora Ann Shaw, 48, 400 block of Chamber Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.
Steven Michael Whiteaker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Benjamin George Durham, 44, 6300 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Jennifer Lynn Coalwell, 41, 1100 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Deming, 29, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of passing a forged, altered instrument. Bond: $3,000.
Trevor Mills, 22, 2500 block of Jarvis Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
Edward Thornhill, 30, 2600 block of Vogler Lane, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with other than serious injury, and fleeing a law enforcement official. Bond: None.
Mary Brew, 51, Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $6,000.
Augusto Laurensini, 25, 300 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Norris, 39, 1600 block of Waxwing Court, Venice. Charges: three counts of DUI. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jesse Lavallee, 39, 3700 block of Wentworth Street, North Port. Charges: fraud, using false identification of another without consent, false identification given to a law enforcement official. Bond: $35,000.
Blake Minisci, 28, 5000 block of Gallantin Lane, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied building, unarmed. Bond: $10,000.
Martin Allen, 68, 4400 block of Lubec Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Trammel, 24, 4000 block of Forbers Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
John Calkins, 45, 6300 block of Coniston Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Steven LoCastro, 45, 2700 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
David Pemberton, 40, 3300 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: $1,500.
Elena Chavis, 20, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kevin Sauch, 32, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Melissa Van Sant, 48, 300 block of E. Park Dale Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Nicholas Ortiz, 1000 block of San Lino Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: two counts of property damage, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.