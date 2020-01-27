The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Charice Nicole King, 49, 4400 block of Sibley Bay Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: municipal ordinance violation, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 35, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property and false verification statement to secondary metals recycler under $300. Bond: $20,000.

William Paul Birk Jr., 39, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Austin John Singletary, 29, 5200 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.

Loretta Sharolyn Simpson, 50, 23200 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.

Travis Scott Emery, 25, 600 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Keith Michael Hanenian Jr., 26, 20400 block of Copeland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Ezequias Enrique Chavez Hernandez, 25, Lake Worth. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.

John Vitalijus Stenfeldt, 27, 7300 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Jose Aes Mosqueda, 38, 1800 block of Melody Lane, Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.

Shane Vernon Fick, 43, 4100 block of Drance Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Carlos Manuel Bonilla-Vazquez, 38, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: $15,000.

Lora Ann Shaw, 48, 400 block of Chamber Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.

Steven Michael Whiteaker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Benjamin George Durham, 44, 6300 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.

Jennifer Lynn Coalwell, 41, 1100 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephen Deming, 29, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of passing a forged, altered instrument. Bond: $3,000.

Trevor Mills, 22, 2500 block of Jarvis Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Edward Thornhill, 30, 2600 block of Vogler Lane, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with other than serious injury, and fleeing a law enforcement official. Bond: None.

Mary Brew, 51, Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

Augusto Laurensini, 25, 300 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Michael Norris, 39, 1600 block of Waxwing Court, Venice. Charges: three counts of DUI. Bond: $1,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jesse Lavallee, 39, 3700 block of Wentworth Street, North Port. Charges: fraud, using false identification of another without consent, false identification given to a law enforcement official. Bond: $35,000.

Blake Minisci, 28, 5000 block of Gallantin Lane, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied building, unarmed. Bond: $10,000.

Martin Allen, 68, 4400 block of Lubec Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Trammel, 24, 4000 block of Forbers Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

John Calkins, 45, 6300 block of Coniston Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Steven LoCastro, 45, 2700 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

David Pemberton, 40, 3300 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: $1,500.

Elena Chavis, 20, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kevin Sauch, 32, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Melissa Van Sant, 48, 300 block of E. Park Dale Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Nicholas Ortiz, 1000 block of San Lino Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker

Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: two counts of property damage, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

