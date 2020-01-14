The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Guillermo Enrique Insignares, 52, Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Donald Earl Brown, 43, 30500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: uttering forged instrument. Bond: $4,500.
Brian Jon Hoiem, 39, 1200 block of Capricorn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gabriella Grace Pai, 20, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Patrick Albert McLeod, 59, 2400 block of Flora Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Nichole Marie Mashke, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Adam Talbot, 38, 3100 block of Iverson Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $2,500.
Robert Perry Weaver Sr., 54, 22300 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Trevor Allan Starr, 43, 22100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving without license suspended third or subsequent offense and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Angelica Charlotte Brown, 48, Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $11,000.
Frank Milton Williams, 35, Fort Myers. Charge: uttering counterfeit instrument. Bond: $3,000.
Brian Travis Serrano, 31, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none (supervised release).
Eric Tre Woodall, 26, of Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Frank Crouse, 33, 6100 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sarah Merriman, 43, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
Sean Clark, 24, 600 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Laura Curtiss, 47, 400 block of South Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Jason McClaskey, 39, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charges: trespassing of occupied structure or conveyance, marijuana possession, 20 grams or less. Bond: $13,000.
Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Drive, Venice. Charges resisting arrest with violence, battery. Bond: None.
Marlene Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
Jaclyn Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dominique Casadonte, 24, 3400 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charge; DUI. Bond: $120.
Mariya Chelnokova, 36, 12000 Droade Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Hailey Leventry, 18, 5900 block of Maybury Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of lewd behavior on victim less than 16 years of age. Bond: $12,000.
Laura Melanson-Smullen, 51, 6000 block of Myrtlewood Drive, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree, second offense. Bond: $500.
Kimberly Scott, 19, 2700 block of Barry Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
David Williams, 41, 6100 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: battery, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Freidhof, 33, 2600 Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second-degree, second offense. Bond: $5,000.
John Raucci, 42, 6000 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Brian Silverio, 47, 800 block of South Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, possession and/or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
