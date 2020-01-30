The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ron Michael Clearwater, 43, 29000 block of Riverview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,500.
Neil Richard Kroll, 32, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Scott Edward Miller Sr., 53, 1300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Renee Sue Adamo, 35, 800 block of Burland Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephanie Ann Williams, 34, 21100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI 3rd violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000.
Jordan Robert Rios, 24, 400 block of Grenanda Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Gene Matthew Cazeau Jr., 24, of Miramar, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Lee Smith, 34, of Marietta, Georgia. Charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Cody Austin Kosicki, 25, of Lafayette, In. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
James Dean Turner Jr., 38, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Stacy Lee Troup, 50, 2800 block of Eighth Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Stuart Cameron Rucker, 51, 7200 block of Beardsley Street, Englewood. Charges: selling heroin, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, selling cocaine, and possession of cocaine. Bond: $64,000.
Cheryl Lynn Smith, 41, 7200 block of Beardsley Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Tina Lee Bublitz, 38, 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).
Maryanne Ann Nicoletti, 57, 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Darny Nunez Leon, 26, of Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Sheena Marie Fromholz, 37, of Bolivia, N.C. Charges: two counts violation of probation and two counts failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Amanda Christine Landron, 24, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.
Joseph Leonard Winling, 59, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Manuel Archilla, 50, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: Out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
Dominick Anthony Cappucio, 30, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: Carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession or use of drug equipment, contempt of court: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $4,000.
Tyler Ray Carlan, 28, 3000 block of SW County Road 768, Arcadia. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Wanitchaya Kulachai, 45, 8700 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: Writ of bodily attachment of non support. Bond: $252.
Matthew Joseph Michaels, 38, 400 block of Euclid Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI serious bodily injury to another, five counts of DUI damage to property or person, unlawful blood alcohol refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended, hit and run failure to stop at crash involving serious bodily injury. Bond: $11,100.
Michael Edward Schultz, 31, 8500 block of Rarsul Avenue, North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Briana Kwasnik.
Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: Battery intentional touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $3,000.
Robert Henry Folkerts, 80, 20700 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charge: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charge: Possession of stolen property, drivers license or ID card. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Michael Terrell Jr., 35, 3200 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: Failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: None.
Christina Marie West, 39, 1000 block of Elaine Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft more than $300 less than $500. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 49, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation: felon with a gun, concealed weapon, or ammo. Bond: None.
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: larceny petty theft more than $100 less than $750, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation larceny petty theft first offence. Bond: $1,000.
Ashley Marie Haffer, 24, 1400 block of Fireside St. Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license is suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: $120.
