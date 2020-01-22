The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher William Rock, 36, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• John Randolph Angle, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.
• James Anthony Popivich, 32, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jotham Andre Gallant, 43, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and possess or display of cancelled or revoked driver’s license. Bond: $6,000.
• Louis Dominick Di Donato Jr., 49, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Dawn Wood, 52, 17200 block of Cliff Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Elmer Clifford Keeton, 55, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property, false owner information on pawned items valued more than $300 and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $50,000.
• Angel Nicole Bradley, 39, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Cynthia Marie Chadwell, 66, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of pre-trial release and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Gaudencio Candelario Escorcia, 27, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Andrew Anderson Avirett, 48, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Aubrey Ann Blackman, 29, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to appear on felony, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Kelly Jo Dakouny, 40, 24300 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jared Lucas Roy, 39, 900 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Robert Paul Wolff, 30, 23000 block of Walton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Tommy Lee Rollins III, 24, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Pedro Alvarez-Martinez, 27, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Daniel Kenneth Nolley, 34, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kimba Mark Hart, 49, of Arcadia. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Erika Jan Buckle, 42, 21500 block of East Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.
• Julie Ann Plummer, 44, 1200 block of Saxony Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and unlawful possession of concealed handcuff key. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:,
• Jacob Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.
• Karen Howlings, 52, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud, rental of property. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Lee, 42, Drive, 100 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert McKenzie Jr., 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges; two counts of grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nichole Yoho, 30, 4300 block of Arobea Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
• Alexander Concepcion, 28, 5300 block of Trekell Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill. Bond: None.
