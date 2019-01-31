The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Catrina Ann Arthur, 25, 1100 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: two out of county warrants and two counts of grand theft more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
• Michael Joseph Slattery, 65, 1500 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Tara Evonne Larsen, 25, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brooke Marie Ricci, 37, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Kortney Lea Audy, 33, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.
• Leron Dyami Johnson, 21, 3000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Corina McDermott, 36, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Edgar Keller Jr., 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release, underlying charge, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Esteban Deleon, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $4,000.
• Bryan Lee Wisenbarger, 30, 17100 block of Fallkirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Thomas Aaron Butler, 29, 800 block of Conried Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,000.
• Dawid Krzysztof Zabielski, 20, 4000 block of Blitzen Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Marlon Landa, 29, of Bradenton. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nathaniel Frederick, 61, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Alfredo Tapia-Merino, 25, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Barbaro Miranda Santana, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
