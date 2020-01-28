The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lilla Schlaga, 29, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Thomas Jeffrey Wyrosdick, 44, of Sarasota. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Melissa Ann Graham, 42, 50 block of San Matias, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Michael Lawrence Sargent, 45, 50 block of San Matias, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher Lee Lacey, 28, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Ray Clifford Addison, 25, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Joseph Waszak, 57, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brian Alan Marabella, 45, 400 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kevin Charles Kolesnick, 38, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Dorothy Karen Leggon, 67, 3300 block of Stone St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Edward Sienko, 47, of Palmetto, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Bogdan Aleksandrovich Rud, 28, 2900 block of Tomaso Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Cordney Lee Perry, 39, of North Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Anthony Jesse Sellers, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Raymond Gesualdo, 65, of Fort Myers. Charge: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Wendy Elizabeth Schmidt, 51, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Sean Robert Golladay, 30, 100 block of West Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.

Nicole Suzann Parsons, 26, 9000 block of Griggs Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).

Taylor Nicole Neuman, 26, 25300 block of Sullan Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Shane Travis Bronson, 45, 18300 block of Lingerlon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 32, 14200 block of Amestoy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $4,500.

Matthew Blake Lang, 30, 1600 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Nancy Sewell, 59, 1500 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Coty Joseph Bonilla, 34, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Charles David Freed, 39, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $20,000.

Christopher Patrick Roberts, 20, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Clinton James Pulliam, 53, 200 block of Warwick St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

