The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Richard Knight, 35, 3200 block of Cardiff Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Luis Manuel Tum Tojin, 31, 100 block of Ott Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Alton Trevor Watson, 38, 800 block of Calvert Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Steven Reshod Monroe, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Mary Kathleen Donahue, 5400 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Shelley Sue Keiper, 48, 2000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• Craig Michael Ward, 46, Arcadia. Charges: three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny petty theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $19,000.
• Jessica Angel Picallo, 41, Arcadia. Charges: larceny petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Bonnie Jean Love, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Robert John King, 52, 10300 block of Pinnelton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts failure to appear on misdemeanor and four underlying charges. Bond: $4,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
• Shannon Marlene Fern, 48, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Harvey Marth, 31, 2900 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: damage to property $200 and under. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexandra Cordero, 27, 2600 block of Peake Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
• June Lopinski, 67, 6800 block of Anapa Street, North Port. Charges: stalking, damage to property. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Pickett, 28, 100 block of Englewood Gardens Court, Englewood. Charge; battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Julie Figueroa, 25, 1700 block of Coral Sands Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
