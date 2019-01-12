A Placida woman was injured in the three-car crash Friday morning at Jacaranda Boulevard and U.S. 41 in South Venice.
Sandra Lee Kempter was headed north on Jacaranda Boulevard and approaching the traffic light at U.S. 41 in a 2002 Lexus.
She suffered some kind of medical episode, and ran a red light, hitting a 2006 Honda Accord being driven by Yuriy Tabakov, 20, of North Port, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Tabakov was headed south in the left-turn lane and he had a green turning arrow.
Kempter’s car then struck a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by 75-year-old Laura L. Robinson of Venice. Robinson’s car was stopped at the light in the westbound lane of U.S. 41.
Kempter sustained critical injuries, according to the report.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Richard Hand Jr., 75, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Howard Carl Walker, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Calvin Thomas Pucci Sr., 31, 27000 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fugitive from justice and battery. Bond: none.
• Fred Lee Butler, 56, 2400 block of Haven St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dorothy M. Demaria, 81, of Village Place, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Erica Lynne Schwartz, 31, 21400 block of Dawson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Tobias Ray Ward Sr., 36, 500 block of Evanger Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 42, 8100 block of Little Gasparilla Island, Placida. Charges: false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Edward Good, 34, 4800 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Juanita Jane Moyer, 44, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joann Galati, 58, 90 block of Catamaraca Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
• Steven Yanquoi Bonawu Jr., 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Caleb Inan Alvarado, 18, 3400 block of Nakoosa Street, North Port. Driving without a license. Bond:$2,000.
• Jillian Andel, 34, 1000 block of Sunset Drive, Venice. Larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• William Bindley, 36, 1200 South Indie Drive, Venice. Petite theft, second degree, moving traffic violation while license suspended; reckless driving, damage to person or property. Bond: $500.
• Bruce Cuthbert, 42, 9000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: None.
• Steven Deming, 28, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Probation violation, trafficking in stolen property, false information to a pawn broker. Bond: none.
• Laurence Hastings Jr., 31, 4600 block of Forlono Circle, North Port. Probation violation, aggravated assault upon a person 65 or older, resisting an officer w/violence. Bond: None
• Kyle Owens, 28, 300 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Fraud, uttering a false instrument (forged check). Bond: $1,500.
• Travis Taylor, 34, 21000 block of Meehan, Port Charlotte. Grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500
The North Port Police reported the following arrests:
• Heidi L. Casterline, 42, 7500 block of Henchley Street, North Port. Reckless driving, damage to person or property. Bond: $120.
• Steven Cristella, 27, 3700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Cocaine possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession and/or use. Driving with license suspended, first offense. Bond: $620.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported the following arrest:
• Lavell Hall, 27, 7000 block of Mifflin Street, Englewood. DWI, refusal to submit. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
