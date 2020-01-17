The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, 30 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $15,000.

Anthony Pendelton Eberhardt, 41, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 32, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Maikel Alvarez Trujillo, 41, 23400 block of Harper Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Oscar David Larios, 47, of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Trenton Zachary Pendleton, 24, 1400 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Ryan Alyssia Gillies, 32, 1000 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Stefani Lynn Walters, 25, 21000 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Ryan Dunn, 25, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of cocaine, out of county warrant and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,000.

Jillian Cameron Graham, 41, 10100 block of Algren Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ariel Quinn Spurgeon, 28, 1st block of Hull Court, Placida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).

Dan Gregory Wells, 37, of Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kimberly Lynn Adkinson, 50, 1700 block of Grande Park Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Todd Michael Matsinger, 46, 5000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $1,500.

Codi Lee Devan, 30, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.

Natosha Rae Davis, 38, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Michael Joshua Kinsey, 30, 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $6,500.

Nicole Nancibeth Grotts, 38, 9400 block of Acco Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.

Sarli Susan Demoray, 53, 1600 block of Hunter Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, convicted felon fails to register, driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

Erik Scott Lokker, 33, 20100 block of Lorette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.

Leonel Gonzalez Jr., 66, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.

Scott Paul Geezil, 57, 6300 block of Facet Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Chestnut Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, fraud, giving a false ID to a law enforcement officer, petty theft. Bond: $51,000.

Richard Rivers, 43, 500 block of LaGorce Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Michael Taylor, 38, 6000 block of LaBrea Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $2,070.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stacy Arcond, 47, 8000 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,620.

Alan Lown, 42, 1100 block of Missouri Lane, North Port. Charges: sex offender violation, failure to report vacating a residence within 24 hours, driving while license suspended. Bond: None.

Michael Ramirez, 36, 8000 block of Lambra Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

