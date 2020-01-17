The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, 30 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $15,000.
Anthony Pendelton Eberhardt, 41, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 32, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Maikel Alvarez Trujillo, 41, 23400 block of Harper Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Oscar David Larios, 47, of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Trenton Zachary Pendleton, 24, 1400 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Ryan Alyssia Gillies, 32, 1000 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Stefani Lynn Walters, 25, 21000 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Ryan Dunn, 25, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of cocaine, out of county warrant and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,000.
Jillian Cameron Graham, 41, 10100 block of Algren Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ariel Quinn Spurgeon, 28, 1st block of Hull Court, Placida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).
Dan Gregory Wells, 37, of Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kimberly Lynn Adkinson, 50, 1700 block of Grande Park Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Todd Michael Matsinger, 46, 5000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $1,500.
Codi Lee Devan, 30, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.
Natosha Rae Davis, 38, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Michael Joshua Kinsey, 30, 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $6,500.
Nicole Nancibeth Grotts, 38, 9400 block of Acco Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.
Sarli Susan Demoray, 53, 1600 block of Hunter Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, convicted felon fails to register, driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Erik Scott Lokker, 33, 20100 block of Lorette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.
Leonel Gonzalez Jr., 66, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.
Scott Paul Geezil, 57, 6300 block of Facet Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Chestnut Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, fraud, giving a false ID to a law enforcement officer, petty theft. Bond: $51,000.
Richard Rivers, 43, 500 block of LaGorce Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Michael Taylor, 38, 6000 block of LaBrea Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $2,070.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stacy Arcond, 47, 8000 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,620.
Alan Lown, 42, 1100 block of Missouri Lane, North Port. Charges: sex offender violation, failure to report vacating a residence within 24 hours, driving while license suspended. Bond: None.
Michael Ramirez, 36, 8000 block of Lambra Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.