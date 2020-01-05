The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy James Steinbach, 38, of St. Petersburg. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Arthur Dick, 44, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Scott Thomas Cahill, 39, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register as a convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Raymond Richard Mutchler, 49, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Rohan Ward, 46, 270 block of Taylor Lane N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $6,500.
• Louis Dominick Di Donato, Jr., 49, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Shane Marcus Poling, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
• Jose Socorro Sena, 44, 6900 block of N.W. Lily County Line Road, Ona, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Atori Devon Salters, Sr., 39, 4000 block of 11th St. W., Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Daniel Alfonso Perez, 35, 200 block of Jack Ave., Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle and violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Wayne Caldwell, Jr., 44, of Lakeland. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Enrique Esquivel Sanchez, 34, 21300 block of Farm Road, Estero. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Carlos Blake Suarez, 32, 8100 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: exposure of sexual organs, resisting officer without violence and breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,500.
• Todd Chadwick Moore, 46, of Bradenton. Charges: battery, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Boyd Leonard Farr, 41, of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Tony Alexander Acosta Aguilar, 39, of Houston, TX. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Austin Hicks, 37, 4200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cassandra Rae Mason, 33, 4300 block of Wecoma Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
