The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Austin Dillon Medina, 18, of Tampa. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Francis Wayne Smallwood Jr., 40, 200 block of Spring Drive, of Rotonda. Charge: battery and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• David Albert Smith, 39, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $336.
• Brett Douglas Hamilton, 36, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Bertram Steven Hassett, 36, 800 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
• Karen Jean Lovasco-Sutton, 74, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• William Thomas Martin, 48, 10600 block of Ayear Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Donald Charles Wolf, 36, 4400 block of Vaquero St., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert J. Waszak, 56, of North Aurora, Ill. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Melissa Ann Hauss-Helveston, 50, of Cape Coral. Charges: driving present non-current insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• James Judson Helveston, 54, of Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kiaeran Stefhon Washington, 21, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
• Rick Lee Miller, 48, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Graft Logan Hobart, 26, 21300 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Thomas Erik Bartleson, 27, homeless of Lee County. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $20,000.
• Darren Thomas Smith, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $14,000.
• Charles Richard Rochester, 52, 1900 block of Illinois Ave., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 35, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, false ID given to law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jesse Dylan Smith, 35, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lauren Michele Varone, 24, homeless of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Darrin Gene Williams, 52, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Valerie Burke, 27, 9400 block of Rose Bud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of less than $5,000 but more than $300 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Joshua Garrett, 32, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: battery on a firefighter or EMT and resisting without violence. Bond: $500.
• Alexander Molineux, 31, 9400 block of Rose Bud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: larceny of $300 or more). Bond: none.
• Kimberly Stephenson, 36, 5800 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft of less than $5,000 but more than $300 and three counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $24,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Grant, 41, 2500 block of Beaver Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kimberly Hammond, 45, 2000 block of Kendis Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
