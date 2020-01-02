The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carl Allen Keller, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Dale Allen Qualls, 30, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: affrays and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Kimberly Renee Hartnett, 63, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Lacie Mandy Bryant, 32, 23100 block of Seneca Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Bobby Deundre Hill, 27, 26100 block of Mindanao Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Clifford Eugene Heskett, 36, 11300 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3100 block of Cabaret Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Aaron Maurice Hughes III, 27, 21400 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $34,000.
Asiah Thomas Hill, 19, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: affrays and violation of probation. Bond: $4,500.
Larry Thermidor, 25, 22400 block of Lacombe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 29, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Bond: $10,000.
Anthony Michael Della-Rocco, 35, 1200 block of Salyers Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Megan Elizabeth Demonbreun, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Karen Antoinette Anderson, 44, of Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $3,500.
James Michael Davey, 53, 3300 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Shawnda Michelle Reyes, 46, 17000 block of Doyle Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $8,000.
Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker
